Marching into Meteorological Spring

Brad's Wednesday First Look Forecast 01 Mar 2023 04 55 05AM
By Brad Anderson
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:44 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Meteorological spring begins today and it is Nebraska’s birthday. It will be a quiet day weatherwise across the state with chilly temperatures across northern Nebraska and above average temperatures in southern Nebraska. A storm system will move across the southern plains on Thursday and this will bring the chance of rain and snow to mainly in southern Nebraska. The best chance of accumulating snow will be in southwestern Nebraska. Friday will be warmer and weekend temperatures will be at or above average temperatures.

Mostly to partly sunny skies expected across Nebraska on Wednesday. Highs in the 30s across northern Nebraska with 40s and 50s in southern Nebraska. West-northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Mostly cloudy Wednesday night into Thursday morning with a chance of flurries or snow showers late. Lows in the teens and 20s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow, possibly mixed with rain in southern Nebraska. Highs in the 30s to around 40 in the afternoon. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with a few gusts up to 25 mph.

Snow accumulation on Thursday will primarily be in southwest Nebraska. Light accumulations will be possible for southern and southeastern Nebraska.

There will be a small chance of rain or snow Saturday morning, otherwise partly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Highs return to the 50s on Sunday and Monday.

