Marching into Meteorological Spring

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Meteorological spring begins today and it is Nebraska’s birthday. It will be a quiet day weatherwise across the state with chilly temperatures across northern Nebraska and above average temperatures in southern Nebraska. A storm system will move across the southern plains on Thursday and this will bring the chance of rain and snow to mainly in southern Nebraska. The best chance of accumulating snow will be in southwestern Nebraska. Friday will be warmer and weekend temperatures will be at or above average temperatures.

Mostly to partly sunny skies expected across Nebraska on Wednesday. Highs in the 30s across northern Nebraska with 40s and 50s in southern Nebraska. West-northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Cool temperatures for northern Nebraska, mild temperatures in the south. (1011 Weather)

Mostly cloudy Wednesday night into Thursday morning with a chance of flurries or snow showers late. Lows in the teens and 20s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

Colder temperatures Wednesday night. (1011 Weather)

Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow, possibly mixed with rain in southern Nebraska. Highs in the 30s to around 40 in the afternoon. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with a few gusts up to 25 mph.

Colder temperatures for southern Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Snow accumulation on Thursday will primarily be in southwest Nebraska. Light accumulations will be possible for southern and southeastern Nebraska.

Up to 4 inches possible in southwestern Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

There will be a small chance of rain or snow Saturday morning, otherwise partly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Highs return to the 50s on Sunday and Monday.

Temperatures will be at or above average for the weekend into early next week. (1011 Weather)

