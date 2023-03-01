Maruyama named Big Ten Athlete of the Week

Shunya Maruyama - Men's Tennis Big Ten Championships 2021
Shunya Maruyama - Men's Tennis Big Ten Championships 2021(Lydia Asplin/NU Communications | Lydia Asplin/NU Communications)
By NU Athletic Communications
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Shunya Maruyama was named Big Ten Athlete of the Week as the conference announced the award on Wednesday afternoon. Maruyama is the first Husker to win the award this season and last since Calvin Mueller claimed the honor in 2022.

The Nagano, Japan native went 2-0 this week, with both wins coming in the Husker victory over then-ranked No. 38 Alabama in the Blue Gray National Tennis Classic in Montgomery, Ala.

Maruyama picked up a 6-1, 6-2, singles win over German Samofalov. Partnered with Roni Hietaranta, Maruyama also picked up a 6-0 doubles win over Joao Ferreira and Zach Foster.

Maruyama looks to continue his strong play as the Huskers travel to California to face No. 74 Ball State and take part in the Pacific Coast Doubles Championships.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Steckly
Lincoln man ticketed for DUI twice in four hours
Steven Shiffermiller
Lincoln man involved in standoff had threatened family who wanted him to move out, police say
Over 100 people to lose jobs due to Nebraska Book Company closure
Lincoln Police were called to Prescott Elementary School Friday after a student allegedly...
LPS elementary student who brought loaded gun to school won’t face criminal charges
An act of violence was caught on camera in a quiet Sarpy County neighborhood on July 4, 2022
Woman sentenced to prison for role in Sarpy County fireworks attack

Latest News

NSAA State Basketball Championship
WEDNESDAY: Girls State Basketball scores and highlights
Lincoln East celebrates its district championship.
NSAA Boys State Basketball brackets released
NReport: Michigan State vs. Nebraska
NReport: Michigan State vs. Nebraska
High School Basketball (2.28.2023)
High School Basketball (2.28.2023)