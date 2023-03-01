NSAA Girls State Basketball Tournament: Highlights & Scores

NSAA State Basketball Championship
NSAA State Basketball Championship(10/11 NOW)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Mar. 1, 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 2023 NSAA Girls State Basketball Tournament is underway in Lincoln with games a Pinnacle Bank Arena and the Devaney Center. The tournament runs March 1-4 with champions crowned on Saturday.

View the bracket for the 2023 NSAA Girls State Basketball Tournament below and check back throughout the day for scores and highlights.

