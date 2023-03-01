Thursday Forecast: Once again the coldest day of the week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The pattern holds again this week as Thursday will likely be the coldest day of the week for much of the area. There could be some rain and snow for some locations Thursday too. Above average temperatures are in the forecast for much of Nebraska and Northern Kansas Friday and this weekend.

A storm system will move across the region Thursday through Friday. It looks to stay mainly to our south, but far enough north that Southern Nebraska (south of Interstate 80) and Northern Kansas have a chance of rain and snow. Snowfall amounts look to be light with just a trace to 1″ possible for those locations that see it, but some locally higher amounts could occur. Rainfall amounts of a trace to 0.10″, maybe 0.25″ are possible for those that see rain. Winds should be east-northeast at 5 to 15 mph. The southeastern half of the area will be colder than Wednesday.

Snowfall accumulation will be possible mainly south of Interstate 80 Thursday and Thursday night. (KOLN)

Thursday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Friday should begin partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of snow in Southeast Nebraska and Northeast Kansas, then in the afternoon it will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and milder.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

This weekend will feature above average temperatures for much of the area. There is a 20% chance of sprinkles and light rain showers Saturday as an upper level disturbance moves across the region. Sunday looks to be breezy.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

A cooling trend is on the way for first half of next week. Monday through Wednesday should be breezy with a chance of precipitation Tuesday and Wednesday.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

