Troopers arrest two after pursuit in west Omaha

A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol(Nebraska State Patrol)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following a pursuit in Omaha Tuesday morning.

A trooper observed a Jeep Grand Cherokee speeding on the westbound Dodge Expressway in Omaha at around 9:15 a.m. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and accelerated to a higher rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit near 132nd and Dodge.

The Jeep continued westbound, reaching speeds over 100 miles per hour, before exiting Dodge and turning northbound onto 168th Street. The Jeep then turned eastbound on Blondo. While on Blondo, the passenger of the vehicle threw a backpack out the window of the vehicle, which was located by another trooper. The vehicle then came to a stop voluntarily at 156th and Blondo. The entire pursuit lasted approximately five minutes. The driver and passenger were taken into custody without further incident.

The driver, 25-year-old James Speicher of David City, was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, and numerous traffic violations. The passenger, 31-year-old Sabrina Toole Harris of Omaha, was arrested for tampering with physical evidence. Both have been lodged in Douglas County Corrections.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several law enforcement officers are surrounding a residence near 36th and Van Dorn Streets,...
Suspect in custody following standoff with police in southeast Lincoln
Joshua Steckly
Lincoln man ticketed for DUI twice in four hours
A murder investigation is underway at this home located at 502 Carnahan Street in Marquette.
Hamilton County man arrested for killing wife during argument, NSP says
Anderson Ford South is using MotorTango to purchase some vehicles for its lot.
New Nebraska-based startup aims to ease car selling process
The Nebraska State Patrol was involved in a crash north of 40th and Mill Road Sunday afternoon...
Lincoln man arrested after hit-and-run, pursuit in northern Lancaster County

Latest News

Lincoln real estate market in ‘correction period’
Lincoln Realtor
Lincoln realtor: Market in "correction period"
21-year-old Andrew Alcala
Grand Island man arrested for possession of child pornography
Mahoney Park inclusive playground renderings
$400,000 grant awarded to build first fully-inclusive playground at Mahoney Park