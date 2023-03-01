WEDNESDAY: Girls State Basketball scores and highlights

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 2023 NSAA Girls State Basketball Tournament is underway in Lincoln with games a Pinnacle Bank Arena and the Devaney Center. The tournament runs March 1-4 with champions crowned on Saturday.

View the bracket for the 2023 NSAA Girls State Basketball Tournament below and check back throughout the day for scores and highlights.

Class A:

Millard South vs Lincoln Southwest 1:30 p.m.

Bellevue West vs Bellevue East 3:15 p.m.

Millard North vs Lincoln North Star 6 p.m.

Lincoln High vs Millard West 7:45 p.m.

Class C1:

FINAL: North Bend Central 48, Yutan 43

FINAL: Malcolm 46, Wahoo 32

MALCOLM MOVES ON!



Malcolm avenges a pair of losses to Wahoo, advances to the State Semifinals with a 46-32 win.@MalcolmClippers @1011_News #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/sHKu4pTMj7 — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) March 1, 2023

Bridgeport vs Lincoln Christian 1:30 p.m.

Adams Central vs Gothenburg 3:15 p.m.

Class D1:

FINAL: Ravenna 51, SEM 37

FINAL: Hastings St. Cecilia 49, Elmwood-Murdock 37

Centura vs EPPJ 6 p.m.

Cedar Catholic vs Johnson-Brock 7:45 p.m.

