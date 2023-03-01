WEDNESDAY: Girls State Basketball scores and highlights
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 2023 NSAA Girls State Basketball Tournament is underway in Lincoln with games a Pinnacle Bank Arena and the Devaney Center. The tournament runs March 1-4 with champions crowned on Saturday.
View the bracket for the 2023 NSAA Girls State Basketball Tournament below and check back throughout the day for scores and highlights.
Class A:
Millard South vs Lincoln Southwest 1:30 p.m.
Bellevue West vs Bellevue East 3:15 p.m.
Millard North vs Lincoln North Star 6 p.m.
Lincoln High vs Millard West 7:45 p.m.
Class C1:
FINAL: North Bend Central 48, Yutan 43
FINAL: Malcolm 46, Wahoo 32
Bridgeport vs Lincoln Christian 1:30 p.m.
Adams Central vs Gothenburg 3:15 p.m.
Class D1:
FINAL: Ravenna 51, SEM 37
FINAL: Hastings St. Cecilia 49, Elmwood-Murdock 37
Centura vs EPPJ 6 p.m.
Cedar Catholic vs Johnson-Brock 7:45 p.m.
