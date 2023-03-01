WEDNESDAY: Girls State Basketball scores and highlights

NSAA State Basketball Championship
NSAA State Basketball Championship(10/11 NOW)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 2023 NSAA Girls State Basketball Tournament is underway in Lincoln with games a Pinnacle Bank Arena and the Devaney Center. The tournament runs March 1-4 with champions crowned on Saturday.

View the bracket for the 2023 NSAA Girls State Basketball Tournament below and check back throughout the day for scores and highlights.

Class A:

Millard South vs Lincoln Southwest 1:30 p.m.

Bellevue West vs Bellevue East 3:15 p.m.

Millard North vs Lincoln North Star 6 p.m.

Lincoln High vs Millard West 7:45 p.m.

Class C1:

FINAL: North Bend Central 48, Yutan 43

FINAL: Malcolm 46, Wahoo 32

Bridgeport vs Lincoln Christian 1:30 p.m.

Adams Central vs Gothenburg 3:15 p.m.

Class D1:

FINAL: Ravenna 51, SEM 37

FINAL: Hastings St. Cecilia 49, Elmwood-Murdock 37

Centura vs EPPJ 6 p.m.

Cedar Catholic vs Johnson-Brock 7:45 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

NReport: Michigan State vs. Nebraska

Updated: 16 hours ago

Sports

High School Basketball (2.28.2023)

Updated: 16 hours ago

Sports

Hot-shooting Spartans rally past Huskers

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Nebraska Athletics
Keisei Tominaga scored 20 points, but a barrage of 3-pointers helped Michigan State rally for an 80-67 victory over the Nebraska men’s basketball team at home Tuesday.

Sports

HS Basketball District Finals (Tuesday, Feb. 28)

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Highlights and scores from Tuesday's high school basketball games, including Lincoln High's overtime loss and Parkview Christian's district championship.

Latest News

NReport

Shelley leads four Huskers on All-Big Ten teams

Updated: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:10 PM CST
|
By Nebraska Athletics
Alexis Markowski, Jaz Shelley, Sam Haiby and Issie Bourne earned All-Big Ten honors.

Sports

High School Basketball (2.27.2023)

Updated: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:51 PM CST

Sports

HS Basketball District Finals (Mon, Feb. 27)

Updated: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:44 PM CST
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Lincoln East, Lincoln Southeast, and Lincoln North Star are among the teams to advance to the NSAA Boys State Basketball Tournament.

Sports

NReport: Tominaga to participate in senior day

Updated: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:35 PM CST

Sports

Tominaga to participate in Senior Day

Updated: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:05 PM CST
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Nebraska junior guard Keisei Tominaga plans to participate in Nebraska’s Senior Day ceremony on Tuesday.

Sports

Harness earns Big Ten Pitcher of the Week Honors

Updated: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST
|
By Nebraska Athletics
Junior right-hander Sarah Harness was named the Big Ten Co-Pitcher of the Week the conference announced Monday afternoon.