Hastings Police say call about active shooter at the high school was not credible

Hastings High on lockdown Thursday after a report of an active shooter. HPD on scene but at...
Hastings High on lockdown Thursday after a report of an active shooter. HPD on scene but at this time, there's no credible threat.(KSNB)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings High School was on lockdown Thursday morning following a report of an active shooter. At this time, authorities say there’s no credible threat at the high school.

According to Hastings Public Schools, a call came into the 911 center from a person, who identified themselves as a teacher at the high school.

Dispatch became suspicious because the teacher’s name and room number didn’t exist.

The caller said there was an active shooter in the high school.

All Hastings Police officers were dispatched to the school with officers going room to room to ensure safety of all students and staff.

HPS Administration and Hastings Police are working together to notify students, parents and the public on the facts of the situation.

Hastings Police is conducting the investigation.

There will be police officers at the school throughout the day to monitor safety of students and staff members as well as to answer questions.

HPS said because of previous planning between the district and police, procedures were in place to help maintain a calm atmosphere throughout this event.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wednesday: NE Girls state basketball
WEDNESDAY: Girls State Basketball scores and highlights
A vehicle crashed into a LincOne Federal Credit Union.
Driver crashes into LincOne Federal Credit Union
A crash on O Street near 52nd Street has stalled traffic for the Wednesday evening commute.
Crash snarls traffic on ‘O’ Street during evening commute
Robert and Loveda Proctor
Dive team assists in searching for missing Aurora couple
Lincoln East celebrates its district championship.
NSAA Boys State Basketball brackets released

Latest News

Image depicting traffic cones
LIVE: City leaders preview summer construction projects in Lincoln
Nicole Legler, a registered dietician, offers nutrition counseling through her business 'Always...
Lincoln dietician says eating disorder treatment starts with proper diagnosis
The Nebraska Legislature’s Education Committee heard testimony on LB811 on Tuesday.
Bill to authorize physical intervention by teachers considered
File Graphic
NSP investigating after workplace argument leaves one person dead near Hartington