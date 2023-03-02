Hastings Police say call about active shooter at the high school was not credible

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings High School was on lockdown Thursday morning following a report of an active shooter. At this time, authorities say there’s no credible threat at the high school.

According to Hastings Public Schools, a call came into the 911 center from a person, who identified themselves as a teacher at the high school.

Dispatch became suspicious because the teacher’s name and room number didn’t exist.

The caller said there was an active shooter in the high school.

All Hastings Police officers were dispatched to the school with officers going room to room to ensure safety of all students and staff.

HPS Administration and Hastings Police are working together to notify students, parents and the public on the facts of the situation.

Hastings Police is conducting the investigation.

There will be police officers at the school throughout the day to monitor safety of students and staff members as well as to answer questions.

HPS said because of previous planning between the district and police, procedures were in place to help maintain a calm atmosphere throughout this event.

