City leaders preview summer construction projects in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, Liz Elliott, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director, and community members talked about summer construction projects in Lincoln at a news conference on Thursday.

The mayor said the city invested $44 million in street and transportation improvement projects. This brings the total amount invested to $211 million since 2019. She said the city has improved 141 lane miles of residential streets and 123 miles of arterial streets.

“The priority we place on street infrastructure translates into these results for Lincoln residents and businesses,” Gaylor Baird said.

Director of Lincoln Transportation and Utilities, Elizabeth Elliot said the project delivery team is planning 20 street improvements this year. This also includes bridge and sidewalk improvements.

She said the arterial streets that are planned to be improved are North 48th from Leighton Avenue to Superior Street, south 48th from Old Cheney Road to Nebraska Parkway and 84th from Sandalwood to Elizabeth Drive.

Elliot said the Capitol View neighborhood, University Place neighborhood and the Indian Village neighborhood will also be improved.

In addition, she said there will be new amenities added to the StarTran bus system this year. Some improvements include 45 new bus stop benches, five new bicycle racks and two new bus stop shelters.

“These additional amenities will assist riders as more people choose to ride transit in Lincoln,” Elliot said.

Along with all of these upgrades happening on the surface of Lincoln, there are also improvements happening underground. The Lincoln water and wastewater system will have 16 improvement and growth projects. This adds up to 14 miles of pipeline across Lincoln.

“We want to have new, smooth and safe streets, intersections and infrastructure,” Elliot said. We want our transit system to continue to be a wonderful transportation resource. And we want our water and wastewater infrastructure to flourish,” she said.

New and improved streets also help local businesses like Nelnet. The company’s CEO, Jeff Noordhoek said streets help them reach their costumers.

“Streets support the work we do at Nelnet by conveying our workforce and facilitating our development projects we’re involved in across the city,” Noordhoek said.

Another person who has benefited from the street upgrades is Cathy Wilkin who is part of the Near South Neighborhood Association. She says the improvements have made a positive impact to members of the community.

“Today, we see our high school kids biking to Lincoln High on smooth and safe streets, we see our families buying and reinvesting in their homes, neighbors driving and walking safely and conveniently to their church, our parks, the grocery store and so many other places,” Wilkin said.

The mayor said she looks forward to delivering new and improved streets in 2023 that will help grow Lincoln.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.