Colder and lots of clouds Thursday

Brad's Thursday First Look Forecast 02 Mar 2023 04 52 03AM
By Brad Anderson
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:44 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mainly cloudy skies for southern Nebraska on Thursday with a chance for a few light snow showers, possibly mixed with some rain in the afternoon. Partly sunny skies in northern Nebraska. Temperatures will be colder in southern sections of Nebraska. A warm front will move through the region tonight and on Friday and that means warmer temperatures on Friday. A weak disturbance could bring a few isolated snow or rain showers late Friday night into Saturday morning. High temperatures on Saturday could be a bit cooler, but still nice. Breezy and warmer temperatures on Sunday.

Mostly cloudy Thursday with a few rain or snow showers in far southern Nebraska. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s along with a northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph at times.

Colder temperatures for southern Nebraska.
Colder temperatures for southern Nebraska.

Partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the 20s Thursday night into early Friday morning. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Near average low temperatures Thursday night.
Near average low temperatures Thursday night.

Partly sunny and warmer on Friday with highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s across Nebraska. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Milder temperatures.
Milder temperatures.

Slight chance of rain and snow late Friday night into Saturday morning. Party to mostly sunny Saturday afternoon with near average temperatures. Partly sunny, breezy and warmer on Sunday with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Cooling trend begins early next week.

