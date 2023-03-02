Concealed carry bill hits Nebraska Unicameral debate floor

On Wednesday, Senator Tom Brewer of Gordon introduced LB77 to senators in the Nebraska Legislature.
By Ryan Valenta
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Getting rid of the need for conceal carry permits in Nebraska has been attempted before. Nebraska lawmakers have brought that issue to the legislative debate floor once again.

The bill would eliminate the requirements to obtain a permit to concealed carry a handgun, and would prohibit certain regulation of weapons by Nebraska cities, villages, and counties.

Currently Nebraska is an open carry state, and to get a concealed carry permit, one has to pass a background check, pay a $100 permit fee, and take a gun safety course. LB77 would waive all those requirements.

Proponents like Senator Brewer expressed concern for smaller towns and villages which may have a diminished amount of deputies on call at any given time.

”Many of these counties out there have ‘a’ deputy, and that’s it for an entire county,” Brewer said. “So you can be without law enforcement for a very long time.”

Opponents of the bill included Omaha and Lincoln Police Departments, citing fears of increased gun violence.

Opponent senators were concerned of the amendments filed on the bill, saying the language is foggy on what prohibited individuals were classified as.

“This references and has a list of people who are prohibited,” Senator John Cavanaugh said. “It’s not abundantly clear what we’re prohibiting in that reference.”

The bill did not go to a vote, and is on Thursday’s legislative agenda for additional debate.

