Driver fled crash site that halted ‘O’ Street Wednesday

The crash happened Wednesday during 5 p.m. rush hour traffic.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said the driver of a crash that shut down a section of O Street Wednesday evening ran from the scene.

Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to the crash on ‘O’ Street near 52nd Street around 5:15 p.m. Police said they received a call that a black SUV was involved in a crash and the driver fled on foot.

Witnesses told officers they were eastbound on ‘O’ Street and the driver of the black SUV was behind them. Witnesses said the SUV moved into the right turn lane between 48th and 50th Streets to attempt to pass other traffic but when the turn lane ended, the SUV continued to drive over the south sidewalk, crossed over 52nd Street and struck a concrete barrier in the Jiffy Lube parking lot. The SUV was disabled and the driver fled the scene on foot.

Police said the driver turned up at a local hospital to get treated for minor injuries he got from the crash.

The 20-year-old man cited and released for leaving the scene of the accident, willful reckless driving, and driving during revocation.

