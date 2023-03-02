Husker baseball prepares for Cambria College Classic

10/11 NOW at 6
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska baseball team plays a national powerhouse and the reigning national champions this weekend. The Huskers are playing in the Cambria College Classic in Minneapolis, which will feature both Vanderbilt and Ole Miss.

“It’s a great opportunity for our players to play in something that should have a Regional-type feel,” Nebraska head coach Will Bolt said.

Both the Commodores and Rebels rank inside the top 10 in this week’s college baseball polls. The Huskers will also play Hawaii at the 3-day event. All games will be live-streamed on BTN+.

Nebraska heads to Minneapolis with a 3-3-1 record.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Steckly
Lincoln man ticketed for DUI twice in four hours
A vehicle crashed into a LincOne Federal Credit Union.
Driver crashes into LincOne Federal Credit Union
Robert and Loveda Proctor
Dive team assists in searching for missing Aurora couple
Steven Shiffermiller
Lincoln man involved in standoff had threatened family who wanted him to move out, police say
NSAA State Basketball Championship
WEDNESDAY: Girls State Basketball scores and highlights

Latest News

NSAA State Basketball Championship
WEDNESDAY: Girls State Basketball scores and highlights
Shunya Maruyama - Men's Tennis Big Ten Championships 2021
Maruyama named Big Ten Athlete of the Week
Lincoln East celebrates its district championship.
NSAA Boys State Basketball brackets released
NReport: Michigan State vs. Nebraska
NReport: Michigan State vs. Nebraska