Husker baseball prepares for Cambria College Classic

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska baseball team plays a national powerhouse and the reigning national champions this weekend. The Huskers are playing in the Cambria College Classic in Minneapolis, which will feature both Vanderbilt and Ole Miss.

“It’s a great opportunity for our players to play in something that should have a Regional-type feel,” Nebraska head coach Will Bolt said.

Both the Commodores and Rebels rank inside the top 10 in this week’s college baseball polls. The Huskers will also play Hawaii at the 3-day event. All games will be live-streamed on BTN+.

Nebraska heads to Minneapolis with a 3-3-1 record.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.