Huskers eliminated from Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament

The Nebraska women's basketball team lost to Michigan State in the 2nd round of the Big Ten...
The Nebraska women's basketball team lost to Michigan State in the 2nd round of the Big Ten Tournament.(KOLN-TV)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s one-and-done at the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament for the Huskers. Nebraska lost to Michigan State on Thursday, 67-64, which may cost the Huskers an NCAA Tournament berth.

The Huskers fell behind early against the 9th-seeded Spartans, but rallied to take a 1-point lead in the 3rd quarter. Nebraska’s advantage was short-lived, as the Spartans answered with a 17-3 scoring run. MSU was led by DeeDee Hagemann’s 18 points.

Nebraska junior Jaz Shelley made 5-of-10 shots from beyond the arc to lead all scorers with 24 points. Shelley attempted a 3-pointer in the final seconds with the chance to tie the game. Shelley rebounded her miss and passed to Maddie Krull, who had an open look from the right wing. Krull’s shot was also off the mark, ending the Huskers’ hopes of a deep run in Minneapolis.

Nebraska entered the Big Ten Tournament in need of wins to secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament. However, a 16-14 record may keep the Huskers out of the Big Dance.

The NCAA Women’s Basketball Selection Show is scheduled for March 12th.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wednesday: NE Girls state basketball
WEDNESDAY: Girls State Basketball scores and highlights
A vehicle crashed into a LincOne Federal Credit Union.
Driver crashes into LincOne Federal Credit Union
A crash on O Street near 52nd Street has stalled traffic for the Wednesday evening commute.
Crash snarls traffic on ‘O’ Street during evening commute
Robert and Loveda Proctor
Dive team assists in searching for missing Aurora couple
Lincoln East celebrates its district championship.
NSAA Boys State Basketball brackets released

Latest News

2023 NSAA Girls State Basketball
THURSDAY: Girls State Basketball scores and highlights
Wednesday: NE Girls state basketball
WEDNESDAY: Girls State Basketball scores and highlights
NSAA State Girls Basketball Highlights 10 PM
NSAA Girls State Basketball Highlights 10 pm
Huskers finish perfect at home in beach play
Huskers finish perfect at home in beach play