Huskers finish perfect at home in beach play

10/11 NOW at 6
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska beach volleyball team won two matches on Wednesday at the Hawks Championship Center to finish the home portion of their schedule with a perfect 4-0 record.

On Wednesday, Nebraska beat Oklahoma Wesleyan, 5-0, and Ottawa (Kan.), 5-0. All five Husker pairs swept their matches in straight sets. All six Husker pairs have won all eight sets they’ve played so far this season.

The Huskers will leave for Gulf Shores, Ala., on Thursday for four matches in two days. Nebraska will play Huntingdon College at 7:30 a.m. on Friday at West Public Beach in Gulf Shores, followed by a match against Spring Hill on Friday at 9:30 a.m.

On Saturday, Nebraska will face Florida Memorial at 7:30 a.m. and the University of Mobile at 10:30 a.m. The Huskers will then return home for a week of classes before departing for Hawaii.

