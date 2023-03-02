Justice Department: Trump can be sued by police, lawmakers over Jan. 6 riot

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the East Palestine Fire Department as he visits the...
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the East Palestine Fire Department as he visits the area in the aftermath of the Norfolk Southern train derailment Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Thursday that former President Donald Trump can be sued by injured Capitol Police officers and Democratic lawmakers over the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The department’s position that Trump is not immune from suit was laid out in a filing before a federal appeals court.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wednesday: NE Girls state basketball
WEDNESDAY: Girls State Basketball scores and highlights
A vehicle crashed into a LincOne Federal Credit Union.
Driver crashes into LincOne Federal Credit Union
A crash on O Street near 52nd Street has stalled traffic for the Wednesday evening commute.
Crash snarls traffic on ‘O’ Street during evening commute
Robert and Loveda Proctor
Dive team assists in searching for missing Aurora couple
Lincoln East celebrates its district championship.
NSAA Boys State Basketball brackets released

Latest News

The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said two Norfolk men shot and killed a North American Bald...
Two men arrested near Stanton for killing Bald Eagle
Jazz saxophonist Wayne Shorter performs at the 5 Continents Jazz Festival in Marseille,...
Wayne Shorter, jazz saxophone pioneer, dies at 89
Image depicting traffic cones
City leaders preview summer construction projects in Lincoln
FILE - Ford is seeking a patent on vehicles that can take action when the owner misses payments.
Ford seeks patent to repossess cars remotely