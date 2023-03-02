Lincoln awarded $2.1 million grant to develop South Haymarket Park

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The City of Lincoln was awarded a $2.1 million grant on Thursday to help develop the proposed South Haymarket Park.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Maggie Stuckey-Ross, Parks and Recreation Director, accepted the $2,125,000 grant from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development on the City of Lincoln’s behalf.

The South Haymarket Park will cover 1.54 acres and feature outdoor recreation opportunities, space for public gatherings and events, and open green space in a former industrial area.

“South Haymarket Park will be a new, high-amenity urban park that serves as a catalyst for redevelopment near a former industrial site and for Lincoln’s overall economic renewal,” Mayor Gaylor Baird said. “Even in its early stages, the park is already stimulating and supporting private investment nearby. Just two months ago, we announced a new mixed-use development featuring both residential and commercial opportunities on the block adjacent to the park site.”

Mayor Gaylor Baird said the grant in American Rescue Plan Act funds will have a transformational impact on multiple Qualified Census Tracts (QCTs) in downtown Lincoln.

The South Haymarket Park project has been in the works for years and the project planners listened to community feedback that recommended the development of a new downtown park near 7th and N Streets. The design includes outdoor recreation opportunities, space for public gatherings and events, and an open green space in a former industrial area.

Developers also propose a mixed-use, five-story building with a total proposed investment of around $47.5 million. The 161,200-square-foot building would include affordable and market-rate apartments.

“South Haymarket Park will be a destination in this community for residents and visitors alike. We can’t wait to welcome Lincoln to this new space and watch it come to life,” Stuckey-Ross said.

The Parks and Recreation Department is currently working with its consultant and community partners to develop a Master Plan and cost estimate for the future park.

PRD expects the Master Plan to be ready in spring 2023 with a capital campaign led by the Lincoln Parks Foundation to follow.

In January, the City’s Urban Development Department announced EADO LLC of Lincoln as the developer for the site. EADO LLC is a partnership between Speedway Properties and Nelnet, Inc.

