Lincoln dietician says eating disorder treatment starts with proper diagnosis

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nearly 30 million Americans struggle with an eating disorder. This week is about highlighting the importance of building a healthy relationship with food.

Nicole Legler, a registered dietician and owner of Always in Motion Nutrition based out of Lincoln says eating disorders don’t discriminate. They can affect people of all ages, races and genders. They can be caused by a number of factors including anxiety, or having an immediate family member struggling with one.

Some of the most common eating disorders include anorexia, bulimia and binge eating disorder. Binge eating disorder is the most common in the U.S., affecting 3.5% of women and 2% of men.

An eating disorder people may not be familiar with is orthorexia. Legler said it deals with obsession with clean foods or over exercising or restriction of specific food groups.

Legler said getting proper treatment starts with proper diagnosis.

“A few symptoms to be looking out for or patterns of behavior is an increased obsession with food or certain concerns of meals, whether that’s certain components of meals, or food groups, timing of meals,” Legler said. “Individuals who are eliminating certain foods, to an obsessive degree or who are getting anxiety or stress around food, or food environments.”

When it comes to getting treatment, Legler said it’s an interdisciplinary process. It’s not only dieticians who help patients but also mental health professionals like therapists. Her role is helping patients create stability and broaden their relationship with food by teaching them that nourishing your body is a good thing.

“Being able to use this week for the educating of where eating disorders are showing up in our population and the vast range of behaviors that are disordered in our eating pattern,” Legler said. “And really bringing knowledge to the individuals that it can happen to any person at any time in a slew of different behaviors and patterns.”

If you know someone who is struggling with an eating disorder you can reach out to your general practice doctor. They will be able to refer you to registered dieticians and mental health professionals to help in the recovery process.

