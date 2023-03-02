Lincoln inmate missing since December arrested in Council Bluffs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln in December 2022 is back in custody.

On Wednesday, the Council Bluffs Police Department arrested 37-year-old Richard Reynolds on new charges and booked him into the Pottawattamie County Jail.

According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Reynolds left his workplace in Waverly on Dec. 1 and didn’t return to the facility. When staff members from the facility went to look for him, they found the monitoring device he had been wearing in a parking lot near 148th and Cornhusker Highway.

Reynolds started his sentence on December 28, 2017. He was sentenced to seven and a half years to 13 years on charges out of Adams and Lancaster counties. The charges include use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, third degree domestic assault, assaulting a peace officer, escape and theft by unlawful taking.

He has a tentative release date of January 24, 2024.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.