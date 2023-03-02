Lincoln inmate missing since December arrested in Council Bluffs

Richard Reynolds, 37, escaped from Lincoln Community Corrections Center in December but is now...
Richard Reynolds, 37, escaped from Lincoln Community Corrections Center in December but is now back in custody.(Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)
By Abigail Carrera
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln in December 2022 is back in custody.

On Wednesday, the Council Bluffs Police Department arrested 37-year-old Richard Reynolds on new charges and booked him into the Pottawattamie County Jail.

According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Reynolds left his workplace in Waverly on Dec. 1 and didn’t return to the facility. When staff members from the facility went to look for him, they found the monitoring device he had been wearing in a parking lot near 148th and Cornhusker Highway.

Reynolds started his sentence on December 28, 2017. He was sentenced to seven and a half years to 13 years on charges out of Adams and Lancaster counties. The charges include use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, third degree domestic assault, assaulting a peace officer, escape and theft by unlawful taking.

He has a tentative release date of January 24, 2024.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

