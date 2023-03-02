Man arrested for second degree murder in workplace shooting near Hartington

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man suspected of killing his co-worker near Hartington is facing second degree murder charges.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a shooting shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday. They responded to the scene, which was a tower work site near the intersection of Highway 57 and 885 Road, approximately two miles north of Hartington.

NSP said several crew members working on the tower were present at the time of the shooting. Other crew members attempted life-saving measures on the victim.

According to NSP, the victim had multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to the Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton where he died.

Investigators believe that the shooting occurred during a workplace argument between the suspect and the victim. The suspect, identified as David Phillips, 20, of Kenner, Louisiana, is in the Cedar County Jail for second degree murder, possession of a stolen firearm, and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Authorities are not releasing the victim’s name yet because they are still working to locate family members.

