NSP is investigating after workplace argument leaves one person dead in Cedar County

Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:34 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol is assisting the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation of a deadly shooting in rural Cedar County Wednesday morning.

NSP said in a press release that the shooting happened at a work site near the intersection of Highway 57 and 885 Road, about one mile north of Hartington.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a workplace argument between the suspect and victim. The sheriff’s office was called to the site and found the male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. Witnesses at the scene attempted lifesaving measures on him. He was transported to the Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, SD where he died from his injuries.

The suspect has been identified as 20-year-old David Phillips from Kenner, Louisiana and was taken into custody at the scene of the shooting.

The sheriff’s office has asked NSP to conduct the homicide investigation. NSP said the investigation is still ongoing and the victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of his family.

