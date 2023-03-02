THURSDAY: Girls State Basketball scores and highlights

2023 NSAA Girls State Basketball
2023 NSAA Girls State Basketball(10/11 NOW)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 2023 NSAA Girls State Basketball Tournament is underway in Lincoln with games a Pinnacle Bank Arena and the Devaney Center. The tournament runs March 1-4 with champions crowned on Saturday.

View the bracket for the 2023 NSAA Girls State Basketball Tournament below and check back throughout the day for scores and highlights.

FINAL: Falls City Sacred Heart 64, Leyton 30

FINAL: Crofton 49, Cross County 27

WEDNESDAY: Girls State Basketball scores and highlights

