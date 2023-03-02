Weekend Forecast: Seasonally Mild Conditions Return!

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It seems like the we’ve had some pretty nice weather for the last several weekends.... that trend will certainly continue this weekend! We will be seasonally mild to seasonally warm with the small chance for precipitation Friday night into Saturday morning.

Friday will mark the start of another pleasant weekend! It will be a seasonally mild day with high temperatures back into the widespread mid 40s to mid 50s. Winds will be light around 5 to 10 mph. Despite warmer temperatures we will mostly likely see partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. There will be the slight chance for rain and snow showers around the late evening to bedtime hours in the west that will transverse eastward throughout the overnight. Therefore, a few isolated rain showers in the southeast and snow showers/flurries in the northeast are possible in the morning hours of Saturday. Low temperatures will fall to the mid 20s to mid 30s, which is near or above average for this time of year.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Saturday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Saturday will be a partly to mostly sunny day with that slight chance for a lingering rain or snow shower in the morning in the eastern half of the state. Otherwise the remainder of the day will be dry. It will be ever so slightly cooler for Saturday afternoon with highs in the low 40s to mid 50s, but overall most areas will still remain near or above average. The day will start off mostly cloudy but we should end up partly cloudy by the afternoon. Partly cloudy skies will persist through the overnight and low temperatures will only fall back to the upper 20s to low 30s.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Sunday Morning Lows (KOLN)

By the time Sunday rolls around....we will keep the cloud cover but temperatures will soar to the 50s and low 60s! It will be quiet the nice end temperature wise to the week but it will be breezy.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Sunday looks to be our warmest day in the forecast period, temperatures will be on a decline through the new week and bottoming out in the mid 30s by Thursday. Overall most of next week will end up being below average. We will continue to have breezy conditions through Thursday as well. We will have a the chance for rain and snow Tuesday through Thursday as we are monitoring a few systems that will move through the area.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.