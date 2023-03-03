Driver ejected in rollover crash in northwest Lincoln

A man is facing life-threatening injuries after a rollover crash.
A man is facing life-threatening injuries after a rollover crash.(John Grinvalds)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man is fighting for his life after Lincoln police say he was ejected from his truck after it rolled over.

Officers were called out to Northwest 1st Street in the Highlands, near Fire Station 14, around 6 p.m. Thursday. LPD said the driver hit the median, causing his red Ford truck to rollover, scattering debris all over the grass. He has life-threatening injuries and was the only person in the truck.

Right now, LPD suspects that drugs and alcohol played a role in the crash.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wednesday: NE Girls state basketball
WEDNESDAY: Girls State Basketball scores and highlights
A vehicle crashed into a LincOne Federal Credit Union.
Driver crashes into LincOne Federal Credit Union
A crash on O Street near 52nd Street has stalled traffic for the Wednesday evening commute.
Crash snarls traffic on ‘O’ Street during evening commute
Lincoln East celebrates its district championship.
NSAA Boys State Basketball brackets released
Robert and Loveda Proctor
Dive team assists in searching for missing Aurora couple

Latest News

Lincoln High School, among others, was the target of 'swatting' calls Thursday.
Swatting incidents across Nebraska
Hometown Fresh Truck bringing meals to food deserts in the area
Hometown Fresh Truck bringing meals to food deserts in the area
Initial concept plan for South Haymarket Park, announced in 2019.
Lincoln awarded $2.1 million grant to develop South Haymarket Park
Bright Lights Summer Learning Camps
Bright Lights summer learning camps