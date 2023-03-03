Driver ejected in rollover crash in northwest Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man is fighting for his life after Lincoln police say he was ejected from his truck after it rolled over.

Officers were called out to Northwest 1st Street in the Highlands, near Fire Station 14, around 6 p.m. Thursday. LPD said the driver hit the median, causing his red Ford truck to rollover, scattering debris all over the grass. He has life-threatening injuries and was the only person in the truck.

Right now, LPD suspects that drugs and alcohol played a role in the crash.

