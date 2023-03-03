Driver severely injured in rollover crash in northwest Lincoln

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:29 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 24-year-old man is fighting for his life following a rollover crash in northwest Lincoln Thursday evening.

The crash happened right outside a fire station on Northwest 1st Street in the Highlands just before 6 p.m.

LPD said the driver hit a median, causing his red Ford truck to rollover, scattering debris all over the grass. Police said he was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver was the only person in the truck.

Police said the driver was taken to the hospital and is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

