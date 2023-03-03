Deputies find 150 dead cattle and 1,000 sick and dying cattle on Lincoln County property

(Pixabay)
By Abigail Carrera
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office discovered numerous cattle, horses, and other livestock in poor conditions in Lincoln County on March 1.

With the help of the Nebraska Brand Inspectors Office and Nebraska State Patrol Aircraft, authorities completed an investigative search warrant to inspect the livestock on at least five sections of property that were under the control and operated by Larry and Matthew Mikoloyck.

On March 1, deputies and brand inspectors discovered over 150 dead cattle on their property and observed over 1,000 sick and dying cattle including bulls, cows, and calves with little to no substantial food sources for the animals and no water to sustain most of the herd.

Deputies arrested 75-year-old Larry Mikoloyck and his 41-year-old son Matthew Mikoloyck, for 150 counts of Animal Cruelty and Neglect resulting in Death which is a class IIIA felony for each offense the same day.

On March 2, Lincoln County deputies and Nebraska Brand Inspectors served a warrant to seize all the cattle on all properties under the control of the Mikoloycks.

Deputies seized and transported over 1,000 bulls, cows, and calves to the North Platte Sale Barn to be inspected by a licensed Veterinarian.

Numerous sick, injured, and dying cattle had to be put down on the scene.

Logan County, Thomas County Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Posse, and numerous subjects from Lincoln and Logan County assisted Deputies.

Both Larry and Matthew Mikoloyck were incarcerated in the Lincoln County Detention Center and face additional charges.

This is an ongoing investigation.

