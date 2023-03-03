Fremont Police Department searches for missing 81-year-old man

81-year-old Gary Quast
81-year-old Gary Quast(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Fremont Police Department is looking for a missing 81-year-old man.

According to officials, an Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of 81-year-old Gary Quast in eastern Nebraska. Quast was last seen near the 300 block of North Birchwood Drive in Fremont at 11 a.m. on Friday.

Quast is an 81-year-old, white man, who is around 5′ 9″ tall and 155 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes. Quast was last seen wearing blue jeans, a snap button shirt and a camouflage hat.

Quast is driving a red Hyundai Sonata, with the Nebraska license plate 19438.

Quast has been diagnosed with dementia.

The Nebraska State Patrol asks for any individuals with information about Quast to call 911, or contact the Fremont Police Department at (402) 727-2677.

For more information, check out the NSP website.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hastings High was on lockdown briefly Thursday after a report of an active shooter. HPD on...
False reports of school shootings all over Nebraska and the country
2023 NSAA Girls State Basketball
THURSDAY: Girls State Basketball scores and highlights
Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of the murder of his wife and son. The judge orders...
Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty on all counts in double murder trial
A crash on O Street near 52nd Street has stalled traffic for the Wednesday evening commute.
Driver fled crash site that halted ‘O’ Street Wednesday
The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said two Norfolk men shot and killed a North American Bald...
Two men arrested near Stanton for killing Bald Eagle

Latest News

Deputies arrested 75-year-old Larry Mikoloyck and his 41-year-old son Matthew Mikoloyck, for...
Father, son charged with animal cruelty after hundreds of dead and dying cattle found on Lincoln County property
R.E.S.P.E.C.T. at the Lied Center
R.E.S.P.E.C.T at the Lied Center Friday night
Tabitha Meals on Wheels
Tabitha Meals on Wheels
Meteorologist Brandon Rector celebrated 15 years at 10/11 NOW on Friday. The 10/11 crew made...
Meteorologist Brandon Rector celebrates 15 years at 10/11 NOW