FRIDAY: Girls State Basketball scores and highlights
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 2023 NSAA Girls State Basketball Tournament is underway in Lincoln with games at Pinnacle Bank Arena and the Devaney Center. The tournament runs March 1-4 with champions crowned on Saturday.
View the bracket for the 2023 NSAA Girls State Basketball Tournament below and check back throughout the day for scores and highlights.
FINAL: Hastings St. Cecilia 38, Ravenna 31
FINAL: North Bend Central 48, Malcolm 42
Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.