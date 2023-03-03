FRIDAY: Girls State Basketball scores and highlights

2023 Girls State Basketball
2023 Girls State Basketball(Pender Public Schools)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 2023 NSAA Girls State Basketball Tournament is underway in Lincoln with games at Pinnacle Bank Arena and the Devaney Center. The tournament runs March 1-4 with champions crowned on Saturday.

View the bracket for the 2023 NSAA Girls State Basketball Tournament below and check back throughout the day for scores and highlights.

FINAL: Hastings St. Cecilia 38, Ravenna 31

FINAL: North Bend Central 48, Malcolm 42

Girls State Basketball Highlights
Thursday
Wednesday

