Happening this weekend in Lincoln

Here is a short list of events happening in the Capital City during the first weekend of March, compiled by Visit Lincoln.

2023 NSAA Girls State Basketball

Nebraska’s top high school girls’ basketball teams are making their way to Lincoln. They are ready to compete against the best of the best and earn the championship trophy. All tickets to this event need to be purchased online at https://gofan.co/app/school/NSAA. This event is at Pinnacle Bank Arena, Devaney Sports Center and Lincoln Northwest High School.

Through Saturday; Tickets available online

Murder At The Pie Auction - Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre

The ultimate and delicious ‘who dunnit?’ murder mystery of the season. Murder at the Pie Auction will have you scrambling for an alibi and making sure you keep your friends close...but not too close during this Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre event, hosted by First-Plymouth Congregational Church. The proceeds from this thrilling event will support youth missions. This will be a show that’s truly to die for. This event is at First-Plymouth Congregational Church.

Friday 6-8:30 p.m.; $25

Gotham Paint & Sip Party

It’s First Friday Paint Night! Get your tickets and come paint with the folks at Gotham! Ham Clancy will be your instructor for this event. She is so talented, funny and engaging! You are going to have the most fun! The ticket price includes all supplies to paint and your first beverage. This event is at Gotham at Haymarket..

Friday 7-9:30 p.m.; $30

Saturday Morning Story Time

We hope your Saturday morning isn’t “booked.” Bring the family to Barnes & Noble and join their weekly Saturday morning story time. They will read a few books, do a fun craft and of course have a great time. This event is at Barnes & Noble SouthPointe Pavilions, located at 2910 Pine Lake Road. For more information call (402) 421-7979.

Saturday 11 a.m.; Free

49th Annual Rocky Manginelli Memorial Swap Meet

At this swap meet, vendors from across the Great Plains and the far corners of the country sell auto-related parts and memorabilia. This car swap meet has everything automotive under the sun. Come check it out. This event is at Lancaster Event Center, located at 4100 N. 84th Street. For more information call (402) 450-8490.

Sunday 7 a.m.; Free admission, $5 for parking

