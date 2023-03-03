Lincoln Police responds to crash near 27th and F Streets

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 27th and F Streets on Friday at 2:40 p.m.

At least two vehicles can be seen involved in the incident.

According to a reporter on the scene, two persons were transported to a local hospital.

This is an ongoing incident. Stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest information.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue also responded to the incident.

Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 27th and F Streets on Friday at 2:40 p.m. (10/11 NOW)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.