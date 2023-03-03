Nebraska Senators travel to U.S.-Mexico border

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s Senators in Congress, Deb Fischer and Pete Ricketts, are visiting the U.S.-Mexico border.

According to the office of U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, she and Sen. Pete Ricketts will join a Senate Delegation trip Friday and Saturday to the Rio Grande Valley. Four other U.S. Senators from Texas, South Dakota, Mississippi and Alabama will be joining the trip as well.

A news conference at Anzalduas Park in Mission, Tex., about the trip will be held Friday at 1:45 p.m.

The trip includes day and night tours with law enforcement of the border on both land and water. They will also visit the Border Patrol’s Ursula Central Processing Center and meet with local law enforcement and landowners.

The Office of U.S. Sen. John Cornyn of Texas says the purpose of meeting with law enforcement and landowners is to “discuss the impact of the Biden Administration’s border policies on Texas communities.”

Additionally, they will get briefings from the National Border Patrol Council, Customs and Border Protection, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and Texas’ new Border Czar to discuss federal and state efforts to secure the U.S.-Mexico border.

