‘Make it a seasonal habit’: Nebraska Community Blood Bank asking for donors

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Community Blood Bank needs about 4,000 donors a month, equivalent to 1,000 a week. In the month of February they were short, with only 3,000 donors.

Kari Lundeen, the Community Outreach Organizer at NCBB, said blood donors are always needed. She stressed the importance of making blood donation part of a habit, doing it at the beginning of every season. Those who donate in the month of March are eligible for a $250 gift card to Best Buy. They hope to raise the number of donations for this month.

“The blood on the shelf today, that’s going to help that patient tomorrow,” Lundeen said. “So we constantly need more people to come in as that blood is needed for all sorts of patients fighting in our hospitals to get better.”

Blood donations can help newborn babies, open heart surgery patients and cancer patients to name a few.

If you are looking to donate blood this season, you can schedule an appointment on the Nebraska Community Blood Bank website.

