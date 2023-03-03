Prosecutor charges teen with murder; accused in crash that killed 9-year-old

Investigators said Zachary Fargo was running from a Christian County deputy, driving 117 mph at...
Investigators said Zachary Fargo was running from a Christian County deputy, driving 117 mph at the time of the crash.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NIXA, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) – A teenager in Missouri was charged with murder for a deadly high-speed crash that killed a 9-year-old boy in July 2022.

The Christian County prosecutor charged Zachary Fargo on Wednesday with second-degree murder, assault and resisting arrest resulting in death, KY3 reported.

The crash killed Alex Finley, a fourth-grade student at John Thomas School of Discovery.

Investigators said Fargo was running from a Christian County deputy, driving 117 mph at the time of the crash.

They said he failed to stop at a red light, causing him to slam into a van.

The driver and another passenger in the van suffered serious injuries.

Copyright 2023 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hastings High was on lockdown briefly Thursday after a report of an active shooter. HPD on...
False reports of school shootings all over Nebraska and the country
2023 NSAA Girls State Basketball
THURSDAY: Girls State Basketball scores and highlights
Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of the murder of his wife and son. The judge orders...
Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty on all counts in double murder trial
A crash on O Street near 52nd Street has stalled traffic for the Wednesday evening commute.
Driver fled crash site that halted ‘O’ Street Wednesday
File Graphic
NSP investigating after workplace argument leaves one person dead near Hartington

Latest News

David Phillips
Man arrested for second degree murder in workplace shooting near Hartington
Initial concept plan for South Haymarket Park, announced in 2019.
Lincoln awarded $2.1 million grant to develop South Haymarket Park
South Haymarket Park development.
South Haymarket Park development
Friday High Temperatures
Weekend Forecast: Seasonally Mild Conditions Return!