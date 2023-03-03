Sheriff’s office investigating death of Hall county resident

The Hall County Sheriff's office is investigating the circumstances around the death of Connie...
The Hall County Sheriff's office is investigating the circumstances around the death of Connie Baasch.(WABI)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that they are investigating the recent death of a woman who died from injuries at her home.

In a press release, the sheriff’s office said:

“In light of the recent death of Constance Baasch, 68, of rural Grand Island, and the social media post regarding her passing, the Hall County Sheriff’s Department would like to clarify some misinformation that is circulating in the community.

The facts of the case are as follows:

On Oct. 15, 2022, Hall County Sheriff’s deputies were detailed to 4704 Stoneridge Path in reference to an unconscious female who was reported as a fall victim.

The victim was identified as Constance Baasch, who lived at the residence alone. As the investigation continued, it appeared the injuries were suspicious in nature. Deputies began investigating the injury as a possible criminal incident. This investigation is ongoing at this time.

Baasch died on Feb. 28, 2023.

The investigative team has completed multiple search warrants and are awaiting results of those searches. Additionally, items have been sent to the Nebraska State Patrol Crime Lab in Lincoln and we are awaiting analysis and reports on those items. Investigations of this scope and caliber include interviews and other evidentiary processes, and can take months to complete.

At no point in time did we believe there was an ongoing threat to the public. Once the investigation is concluded, we will release more information.”

Local4 will be following up on this story to get more information.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hastings High was on lockdown briefly Thursday after a report of an active shooter. HPD on...
False reports of school shootings all over Nebraska and the country
2023 NSAA Girls State Basketball
THURSDAY: Girls State Basketball scores and highlights
Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of the murder of his wife and son. The judge orders...
Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty on all counts in double murder trial
A crash on O Street near 52nd Street has stalled traffic for the Wednesday evening commute.
Driver fled crash site that halted ‘O’ Street Wednesday
The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said two Norfolk men shot and killed a North American Bald...
Two men arrested near Stanton for killing Bald Eagle

Latest News

Saturday High Temperatures
Weekend Forecast: Can’t complain about these early March temperatures
Lincoln Police responds to crash near 27th and F Streets
Lincoln Police responds to crash near 27th and F Streets
Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 27th and F Streets on Friday at 2:40 p.m.
Lincoln Police responds to crash near 27th and F Streets
The Nebraska State Capitol Building.
Gun rights advocates flex muscles, advance constitutional carry bill