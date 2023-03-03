Two arrested after over 100 pounds of marijuana found in traffic stop

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska State Patrol sent out a press release stating that they have arrested two men after locating more then 100 pounds of suspected marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Kimball County.

At approximately 1:25 p.m. MT Thursday, a trooper performed a traffic stop on an eastbound Chrysler 300 for speeding on I-80 near mile marker 18.

During the traffic stop, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana.

As the trooper was preparing to search the vehicle, the driver attempted to flee on foot.

The trooper pursued on foot.

A bystander stopped on the scene and assisted the trooper in taking the driver into custody.

A search of the vehicle revealed numerous bags of suspected marijuana contained in duffle bags in the rear of the vehicle.

The total weight was approximately 120 pounds.

The driver, 42-year-old Daniel Ledbetter of Atlantic City, N.J., and passenger, 48-year-old Keith Wyatt of Sacramento, Calif., were arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to distribute, and no drug tax stamp.

Ledbetter was also arrested for resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer.

Both were lodged in Kimball County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KNEP. All rights reserved.