Weekend Forecast: Can’t complain about these early March temperatures

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The first weekend of March will be quite pleasant! We will have an isolated chance for some light rain showers or snow showers early Saturday but the rest of the weekend we will remain dry. Get out and enjoy the weekend, these nice conditions won’t last forever...

A cold front on Friday will cause Saturday to be slightly cooler... but highs in the 40s to upper 50s will still feel nice and be several degrees above average for most of the area. Saturday morning will start off with the isolated chance for light rain and snow in the east, but the rest of the day and area will be dry. We will start off with partly to mostly sunny skies through the afternoon and then see increasing cloud cover through the evening. Winds will be light between 5 to 15 mph.

Saturday night into Sunday morning will be mostly cloudy with an easterly breeze between 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. The cloudy skies and easterly breeze will help keep low temperatures mild in the low to mid 30s.

By Sunday things “heat” up... high temperatures will soar into the 50s and upper 60s, a few areas may even hit 70 degrees. Despite the warm temperatures, it will be a breezy to windy day. Winds will work to funnel in warmer air to the region and be primarily from south between 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30-35 mph. Overall, Sunday will be a partly cloudy day, with a mix of sun and clouds. A few isolated rain showers are possible in north central and northeastern Nebraska during the afternoon to evening hours.

If you have the chance to spend some time outside this weekend, soak it up! A much cooler, breezier and unsettled weather pattern is upon us.... Temperatures will fall throughout the new week into the 30s and it will be accompanied by breezy conditions. As far as precipitation chances, we are tracking a system that could bring us a few chances starting Tuesday through Friday.

