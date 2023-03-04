Anglim, Huskers topple No. 7 Vanderbilt

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Garrett Anglim launched the go-ahead solo homer into the seats in left field in the bottom of the eighth, as the Huskers knocked off No. 7 Vanderbilt with a 5-3 win to open play at the Cambria College Classic at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.

Friday’s win over the seventh-ranked Commodores is Nebraska’s first regular-season win over a top-10 ranked foe since the Big Red had a 2-1 win over No. 3 Texas Tech on March 1, 2019.

Nebraska (4-3-1) totaled five runs on 13 hits to win its fourth consecutive game, while Vanderbilt (6-3) recorded three runs on five hits. Nine of NU’s 13 hits were extra-base hits, including a season-high eight doubles. The last time Nebraska hit eight doubles in a game was against Louisiana Tech on March 16, 2012.

Emmett Olson delivered a quality start for the Huskers, allowing three runs on four hits in six innings of work. The southpaw had five strikeouts for the third time this season and surrendered three walks. Shay Schanaman improved to 1-1 on the season after pitching the final three innings. Schanaman struck out three Commodores and faced 10 batters in the three innings, allowing only one hit.

Casey Burnham led Nebraska at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a career-high three doubles, an RBI and a run scored. Max Anderson continued his hot streak with a 3-for-4 day with a double, improving his hitting streak to seven games, including six straight multi-hit games. Josh Caron went 2-for-4 with a double, while Griffin Everitt had a 2-for-4 performance with a double and an RBI. Anglim was 1-for-3 at the plate with a solo homer and two runs scored.

Caron opened the bottom of the second with single, followed by Will Walsh’s double off the wall in right to put runners on second and third with no outs for the Huskers. Everitt smacked a one-out double down the left-field line to plate Walsh and give the Big Red an early 1-0 lead.

A pair of solo home runs in the fourth from RJ Schreck and Parker Noland gave the Commodores a 2-1 lead.

Vanderbilt stretched its lead to 3-1 with Schreck’s second homer of the day on a solo shot down the right-field line in the top of the sixth.

Anglim was plunked to lead off the bottom of the sixth, before advancing to third after a stolen base and a groundout. Charlie Fischer reached on a pinch-hit walk, setting up Burnham’s RBI double down the right-field line that plated Anglim and moved Fischer to third. In the next at-bat, Fischer trotted home on a passed ball to tie the game at three going into the seventh.

Schanaman retired the side in order in the seventh and worked around a one-out infield single in the eighth to head into the bottom of the eighth locked at three.

Anglim began the bottom of the eighth with a solo home run into the seats in left field, drilling an 0-2 pitch for his third homer of the season to give the Huskers a one-run lead. Back-to-back two-out doubles from Burnham and Matthews doubled the lead to 5-3 after eight innings.

Schanaman took the mound in the ninth, retiring the Commodores in order for the second time in the final three innings to secure Nebraska’s 5-3 win on Friday afternoon.

The Huskers continue play at the Cambria College Classic tomorrow, as Nebraska takes on Hawaii at 3 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

