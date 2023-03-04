Lancaster County’s efforts to prevent colon cancer

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Colon cancer is one of the most deadliest forms of cancers in Nebraska. However, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and the Lancaster County Crusade Against Cancer are partnering to provide a free resource to check if somebody is healthy.

This free resource is a colon cancer screening kit available to anyone 45 to 74 years old. The county health department says since March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month, it’s the perfect time to offer these kits as they can help you detect colon cancer early.

“It’s so preventable, it’s so treatable, it’s so beatable and the earlier you identify it through screening the more preventable and treatable it is,” Christina Hitz, Public Health Educator Supervisor at the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said.

The free kits are available until March 31 at the county health department or at partnered pharmacies like Lincoln’s Hy-Vee’s. Before receiving the kit, the individual will have to fill out some paperwork. After receiving the kit, the individual will provide a stool sample with tube given and send it out to the lab. This can be done in the privacy of their home without any dietary restrictions. It takes about two weeks to get results after the kit is put in the mail.

The required paperwork and more information about the testing kit is found at https://www.lincoln.ne.gov/City/Departments/Health-Department/Health-Promotion-Outreach/LCCACC .

