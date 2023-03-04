Man shot, woman injured in overnight Omaha shooting

(Atlanta News First)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person suffered a gunshot wound and another had minor injuries after an overnight shooting.

According to Omaha Police, Saturday at 2:15 a.m. officers were called to Methodist Hospital after a man walked in with a gunshot wound.

Police say the two victims in the incident told officers they were driving near 75th and Maple Street when a dark-colored car began shooting at them.

The driver of the victims’ car, a 29-year-old woman, had a minor cut apparently caused by broken glass. And the gunshot victim, a 28-year-old man, was transported from Methodist to UNMC for treatment.

Police say the exact scene of the shooting wasn’t located.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers. Tips that lead to an arrest of a shooting suspect could be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000.

