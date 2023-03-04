SATURDAY: Girls State Basketball scores and highlights

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 2023 NSAA Girls State Basketball Tournament is underway in Lincoln with games at Pinnacle Bank Arena and the Devaney Center. The tournament runs March 1-4 with champions crowned on Saturday.

View the bracket for the 2023 NSAA Girls State Basketball Tournament below and check back throughout the day for scores and highlights.

FRIDAY SCORES

CLASS A:

Millard South vs. Lincoln High: 6:15 p.m.

CLASS B:

Elkhorn North vs. Omaha Skutt: 1 p.m.

CLASS C1:

North Bend Central vs. Adams Central: 11 a.m.

CLASS C2:

Oakland-Craig vs. Pender: 4:15 p.m.

CLASS D1:

Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Centura: 9 a.m.

CLASS D2:

FCSH vs. Wynot: 8:15 p.m.

Girls State Basketball Highlights Thursday Wednesday Friday

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.