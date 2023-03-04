SATURDAY: Girls State Basketball scores and highlights

(KOLN)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 2023 NSAA Girls State Basketball Tournament is underway in Lincoln with games at Pinnacle Bank Arena and the Devaney Center. The tournament runs March 1-4 with champions crowned on Saturday.

View the bracket for the 2023 NSAA Girls State Basketball Tournament below and check back throughout the day for scores and highlights.

FRIDAY SCORES

CLASS A:

Millard South vs. Lincoln High: 6:15 p.m.

CLASS B:

Elkhorn North vs. Omaha Skutt: 1 p.m.

CLASS C1:

North Bend Central vs. Adams Central: 11 a.m.

CLASS C2:

Oakland-Craig vs. Pender: 4:15 p.m.

CLASS D1:

Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Centura: 9 a.m.

CLASS D2:

FCSH vs. Wynot: 8:15 p.m.

Girls State Basketball Highlights
Thursday
Wednesday
Friday

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Musketeers vs. Stars

Updated: 12 hours ago

Sports

Sports Overtime: Girls State Basketball Tournament (3.3.2023)

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Fake livestream scam targets high school sports fans

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By John Grinvalds
It’s NSAA Girl’s State Basketball Week in Lincoln, and that means teams have flocked to the Star City from all over Nebraska. With the long distance, some fans are watching the games online, but beware, there are bogus live-stream links circulating.

Sports

NSAA Girls State Basketball Tournament (3.3.2023)

Updated: 14 hours ago

Latest News

Sports

Anglim, Huskers topple No. 7 Vanderbilt

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Nebraska Athletics
Garrett Anglim launched the go-ahead solo homer into the seats in left field in the bottom of the eighth, as the Huskers knocked off No. 7 Vanderbilt with a 5-3 win to open play at the Cambria College Classic at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.

Sports

FRIDAY: Girls State Basketball scores and highlights

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
View the bracket for the 2023 NSAA Girls State Basketball Tournament and check back throughout the day for scores and highlights.

Sports

THURSDAY: Girls State Basketball scores and highlights

Updated: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:22 PM CST
|
By Kevin Sjuts
View the bracket for the 2023 NSAA Girls State Basketball Tournament and check back throughout the day for scores and highlights.

News

NSAA Girls State Basketball Highlights (Thursday, March 2 - 10pm Report)

Updated: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:17 PM CST
Highlights from Thursday's quarterfinals at the NSAA Girls State Basketball Tournament.

Sports

Rosepine rolls to state championship game with huge win over Union Parish

Updated: Mar. 2, 2023 at 2:26 PM CST
|
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.

Sports

Huskers eliminated from Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament

Updated: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Nebraska was eliminated from the Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament with a 67-64 loss to Michigan State in the second round.