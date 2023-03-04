SATURDAY: Girls State Basketball scores and highlights
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 2023 NSAA Girls State Basketball Tournament is underway in Lincoln with games at Pinnacle Bank Arena and the Devaney Center. The tournament runs March 1-4 with champions crowned on Saturday.
View the bracket for the 2023 NSAA Girls State Basketball Tournament below and check back throughout the day for scores and highlights.
FRIDAY SCORES
CLASS A:
Millard South vs. Lincoln High: 6:15 p.m.
CLASS B:
Elkhorn North vs. Omaha Skutt: 1 p.m.
CLASS C1:
North Bend Central vs. Adams Central: 11 a.m.
CLASS C2:
Oakland-Craig vs. Pender: 4:15 p.m.
CLASS D1:
Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Centura: 9 a.m.
CLASS D2:
FCSH vs. Wynot: 8:15 p.m.
