Sunday Forecast: Breezy & seasonally warm end to the week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Sunday will have a spring like feeling but by the end of next week....winter makes a comeback. Enjoy the breezy but warm end to the week because a breezy, cooler and active new week is on the horizon.

Sunday will certainly have us thinking of springtime.... it’ll be seasonally warm, breezy with some cloud cover! Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy in the east and mostly sunny in the west for the start of the day, but cloud cover will decrease through the afternoon. Eventually by the afternoon and evening we should see some sunshine. There is the chance for light snow/flurries and rain showers along the North Dakota border in the early morning hours and then again in the midafternoon, the rest of the 1011 region will be dry. It will be a breezy day with sustained southeasterly winds between 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Luckily the southeasterly winds will help funnel in warmer air into the region! High temperatures will top out in the 50s to upper 60s! It should be a pretty nice day to spend some time outdoors, even with a breeze.... It will also be the warmest day of the next 7!

Sunday into Monday morning will be mild, lows will only fall to the 20s and upper 30s. Skies will be partly cloudy skies and be accompanied by breezy conditions.

Breezy and partly to mostly cloudy conditions will continue for Monday but we are looking at much cooler temperatures. High temperatures will only hit the upper 20s to the lower 50s, warmest in the southeast and coolest in the northwest. The cloud cover and a northwesterly cool wind between 20 to 25 mph, gusting to 35 mph will keep temperatures from warming up.

Unfortunately, seasonally warm temperatures or above average temperatures will not make another appearance in the next 7 days. Temperatures will decline through the week and fall to the low 30s by Saturday. In addition to chilly temperatures, a breezy and active week is setting up. A low-pressure system will build into the area Tuesday afternoon and continue to move through the area through Saturday morning. This system will bring the chance for rain, snow, wintry mix, and rain/snow through the bulk of next week. As always, we are still several days out and things may change, so please stay updated with us as we continue to fine tune the forecast.

