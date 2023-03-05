B1G Recap: Huskers in Third After Day One, Five Wrestlers in Finals

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Five Huskers will wrestle for a Big Ten title tomorrow afternoon, as the Nebraska wrestling team sits in third place after day one at the 2023 Big Ten Championships.

Semifinals:

In a rematch of this year’s home dual, No. 2Liam Cronin

faced No. 6 Michael DeAugustino of Northwestern. Cronin battled until the end and held off DeAugustino for the 2-1 victory and a spot in tomorrow’s finals. Up next, No. 3

Brock Hardy(141) faced No. 2 Beau Bartlett (PSU) for a chance to join Cronin as a Big Ten finalist. Bartlett took the early 2-1 lead, but Hardy used a pair of takedowns, an escape and the riding time point to secure the 7-3 decision. The Huskers kept the momentum going as No. 1

Peyton Robb (157) defeated No. 4 Chase Saldate of Michigan State. Robb used a pair of escapes and a takedown to become the third Husker in the finals. For the second time this season, No. 2

Mikey Labriola (174) defeated No. 3 Ethan Smith of Ohio State by decision. Labriola scored a reversal and takedown to grab the 4-3 victory and continue his title run. No. 2

Silas Allred (197) closed out an impressive semifinal performance for the Huskers as he became the fifth Husker to qualify for tomorrow’s Big Ten finals. Allred used a pair of escaped and a takedown to defeat Zac Braunagel of Illinois, 4-3.

Consolation Quarterfinals:

No. 10 Bubba Wilson (165) continued to climb the consolation ladder as he defeated Penn State’s No. 4 Alex Facundo. Wilson used an escape and a takedown to claim the 3-2 decision and a spot in the consolation semifinals. At 184, No. 7

Lenny Pinto advanced to the consolation semifinals as well due to medical forfeit.

Consolation Second Round

At 165, Wilson defeated Minnesota’s No. 9 Andrew Sparks in a 3-2 decision. Wilson recorded a takedown and Sparks answered with an escape in the first three minutes. The two wrestlers each grabbed another escape in the last two periods, with Wilson prevailing to move on in the consolation bracket. Up next, Pinto (184) advanced over Illinois’ Dylan Connell by injury default. Wrestling resumes Sunday at 12 p.m. (CT) with the consolation semifinal and seventh-place matches, and championship bouts start at 3:30 p.m. (CT).

Big Ten Championships Crisler Arena | Ann Arbor, Mich.Sessions I & II March 4, 2023 125:

No. 2 Liam Cronin First Round: Bye Quarterfinals: No. 2 Cronin (NEB) dec. No. 7 Braxton Brown (MD) 11-7Semifinals: No. 2 Cronin (NEB) dec. No. 6 Michael DeAugustino (NU) 2-1Finals: No. 2 Cronin (NEB) vs. No. 1 Spencer Lee (IOWA)

133: No. 12 Kyle Burwick First Round: No. 5 Dylan Ragusin (MICH) dec. No. 12 Burwick (NEB) 10-4Cons. First Round: No. 13 Dustin Norris (PUR) dec. No. 12 Burwick (NEB) 3-1*Ninth-Place Quarterfinal: No. 13 Dustin Norris (PUR) dec. No. 12 Burwick (NEB) 6-2

141: No. 3 Brock Hardy First Round: No. 3 Hardy (NEB) dec. No. 14 Kal Miller (MD) 6-0Quarterfinals: No. 3 Hardy (NEB) maj. dec. No. 11 Joseph Zargo (WIS) 12-0Semifinals: No. 3 Hardy (NEB) dec. No. 2 Beau Bartlett (PSU) 7-3Finals: No. 3 Hardy (NEB) vs. No. 1 Real Woods (IOWA)

149: No. 11 Dayne Morton First Round: No. 6 Michael Blockhus (MINN) pinned No. 11 Morton (NEB) (6:40)Cons. First Round: No. 14 Jaden Reynolds (PUR) dec. No. 11 Morton (NEB) SV-1, 3-1*Ninth-Place Quarterfinal: Bye*Ninth-Place Semifinal: No. 11 Morton (NEB) vs. No. 10 Tony White (RUT)

157: No. 1 Peyton Robb First Round: ByeQuarterfinals: No. 1 Robb (NEB) maj. dec. No. 8 Trevor Chumbley (NU) 12-3Semifinals: No. 1 Robb (NEB) dec. No. 4 Chase Saldate (MSU) 4-3Finals: No. 1 Robb (NEB) vs. No. 2 Levi Haines (PSU)

165: No. 10 Bubba Wilson First Round: No. 7 Caleb Fish (MSU) pinned No. 10 Wilson (NEB) (4:45)Cons. First Round: ByeCons. Second Round: No. 10 Wilson (NEB) dec. No. 9 Andrew Sparks (MINN) 3-2Cons. Quarterfinals: No. 10 Wilson (NEB) dec. No. 4 Alex Facundo (PSU) 3-2Cons. Semifinals: No. 10 Wilson (NEB) vs. No. 2 Cameron Amine (MICH)

174: No. 2 Mikey Labriola First Round: ByeQuarterfinals: No. 2 Labriola (NEB) dec. No. 7 Nelson Brands (IOWA) 5-2Semifinals: No. 2 Labriola (NEB) dec. No. 3 Ethan Smith (OSU) 4-3Finals: No. 2 Labriola (NEB) vs. No. 1 Carter Starocci (PSU)

184: No. 7 Lenny Pinto First Round: No. 7 Pinto (NEB) pinned No. 10 Tyler Dow (WIS) (1:46)Quarterfinals: No. 2 Kaleb Romero (OSU) dec. No. 7 Pinto (NEB) 4-3Cons. Second Round: No. 7 Pinto (NEB) dec. No. 9 Dylan Connell (ILL) Injury defaultCons. Quarterfinals: No. 7 Pinto (NEB) dec. No. 6 Layne Malczewski (MSU) MFFCons. Semifinals: No. 7 Pinto (NEB) vs. No. 4 Mitch Finesilver (MICH)

197: No. 2 Silas Allred First Round: ByeQuarterfinals: No. 2 Allred (NEB) dec. No. 7 Gavin Hoffman (OSU) 6-2Semifinals: No. 2 Allred (NEB) dec. No. 3 Zac Braunagel (ILL) 4-3Finals: No. 2 Allred (NEB) vs. No. 1 Max Dean (PSU)

HWT: No. 14 Austin Emerson First Round: No. 3 Tony Cassioppi (IOWA) maj. dec. No. 14 Emerson (NEB) 10-0Cons. First Round: No. 11 Garrett Joles (MINN) dec. No. 14 Emerson (NEB) 3-1*Ninth-Place Quarterfinal: No. 11 Garrett Joles (MINN) dec. No. 14 Emerson (NEB) 4-0

Team Score (Points):Penn State (120.0)Iowa (108.5)Nebraska (98.5)Ohio State (77.0)Minnesota (73.0)Michigan (67.0)Northwestern (64.0)Wisconsin (46.5)Illinois (36.5)Purdue (36.5)Rutgers (30.0)Indiana (27.0)Michigan State (27.0)Maryland (19.5)

