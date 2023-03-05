East Lincoln fire causes over $100,000 in damage

(MGN)
By Jacob Elliott
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire in east Lincoln on Saturday.

According to LPD, officers were called to the 1000 block of North 70th Street at around 11:20 p.m. When LPD and LFR arrived, fire and smoke could be seen coming from the household’s garage.

LPD said no individuals were injured due to the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but is not suspicious.

According to officials, the fire caused $100,000 in damage to the garage and household and around $7,000 in damage to two vehicles at the location.

This is an ongoing story. Stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest updates.

