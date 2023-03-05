Kitchen fire at Hastings Sonic momentarily closes restaurant

HASTINGS, Neb. (KOLN) - Hastings Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a fire at Sonic in Hastings Sunday morning.

According to officials, the fire occurred just after 6:45 a.m. at the 928 South Burlington Avenue restaurant.

Upon arrival, crews met with the restaurant manager who believed she had the fire extinguished with their kitchen fire extinguisher. Crews checked the interior of the building and the rooftop for any remaining fire and found none.

According to HFR, the fire was due to a fryer. No injuries were reported.

HFR personnel are assisting in guiding the restaurant through the necessary inspections and processes to reopen following the fire. Sonic’s hood cleaning company will also inspect and clean the restaurant’s ductwork before reopening. Because an extinguisher was discharged around food, a health inspector visit is also required before reopening.

