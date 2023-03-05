Monday Forecast: Cooler, breezy and cloudy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a sunny, spring-time Sunday.... the new week will bring much cooler and breezier conditions. An active weather pattern is setting up for the new week, meaning we will see a few rounds of precipitation.

Monday will be significantly cooler than Sunday due to a cold front and a northerly breeze. High temperatures will primarily clock in near or below average for this time of year... in the 30s to the lower 50s. It will be a breezy day with northerly winds between 15 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph. Skies will start off mostly cloudy and then we could see some partial clearing for southern areas in the afternoon hours. Cloud cover will creep back in for the evening across the state. Monday will also bring the chance for light snow in the Panhandle and northwest in the evening and continue through the overnight and into Tuesday with light accumulation possible. The rest of the 1011 region will remain dry but partly to mostly cloudy through the overnight with low temperatures bottoming out in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Breezy conditions will continue as well.

Snow possible in the northern areas Monday and into Monday night. (KOLN)

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Tuesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Tuesday will be the start of a more active weather pattern, which will continue through the remainder of the week. It will be mostly cloudy to overcast day. Snow will continue in northern areas through the afternoon hours. Then wintry mix, rain and snow will creep into portions of eastern Nebraska in the late afternoon to evening hours. In eastern area, little to no snow accumulation is expected, generally under an inch of snow. It will be even cooler day... highs will only reach the 30s to the upper 40s and be accompanied by a cold breeze between 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

Snow is possible for northern areas. Snow, wintry mix and rain are possible for the southeastern half of the state. (KOLN)

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Here’s the snowfall potential for Monday and Tuesday. Light snow accumulation is possible in the Panhandle and portions of northern Nebraska. The light snow for the southeastern half of the state on Tuesday will be light and likely be less than an inch.

Snowfall Potential: Monday to Tuesday (KOLN)

The chance for rain, snow and mix precipitation will continue through Wednesday. Another system will bring the chance for rain/snow Thursday and Friday, possibly lingering into the weekend. Breezy conditions will be expected through the week with declining high temperatures. Highs will be several degrees below average and feel more like winter than spring. However, low temperatures will remain mild and stay near or above average for this time of year.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

