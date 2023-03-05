Overnight Omaha fire causes more than $300,000 in damage

By Jacob Comer
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at a strip mall caused a lot of damage overnight.

The Omaha Fire Department says crews were called out at 2:11 a.m. to a fire at 14318 U Street, a nail salon at a small strip mall.

When crews arrived they saw smoke showing from the building. The fire was extinguished after a short time.

Everyone inside had already evacuated by the time the fire department arrived and no injuries were reported, but the fire did cause some hefty damage.

According to the Omaha Fire Department, the blaze caused $75,000 in damage to the structure and another $250,000 in damage to its contents.

Investigators say the incident was caused by an electrical event.

