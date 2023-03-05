Restaurants see a surge of custumers during basketball state championships

Hopcat's general manager working at the bar
Hopcat's general manager working at the bar(10/11)
By Isabella Benson
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Restaurants in downtown Lincoln and the Haymarket are booming during the basketball state championships happening at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

One restaurant impacted by the games is HopCat.

This year the girls and boys games are split into two different weeks, and HopCat is even busier this season than last.

Jessica Wilcox is the general manager of the restaurant and she said these games give them a full dining room of guests with people from all over Nebraska.

“This year, girls state basketball is already outperforming what we did in sales last year with them both together so I definitely see this as something that’s continuing to build and I think year over year it will continue to get bigger and better,” Wilcox said.

She said since the restaurant gets so busy, she had to schedule more employees to keep up with the flow of costumers. However, she said she has definitely enjoyed seeing all of the players and families share a meal at HopCat.

“It’s busy, it’s packed, you see people just walking down the streets, people who have never been in before are coming in which is really awesome for us to get brand new guests and it’s fun to see all the different teams in here from different cities all over the state,” Wilcox said.

She said she’s happy with what the games are bringing into the business and she can’t wait for future basketball seasons.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 27th and F Streets on Friday at 2:40 p.m.
Lincoln Police respond to crash near 27th and F Streets
Deputies arrested 75-year-old Larry Mikoloyck and his 41-year-old son Matthew Mikoloyck, for...
Father, son charged with animal cruelty after hundreds of dead and dying cattle found on Lincoln County property
2023 Girls State Basketball
FRIDAY: Girls State Basketball scores and highlights
Lincoln Police were called to Prescott Elementary School Friday after a student allegedly...
No charges for parents of student who brought loaded gun to Lincoln elementary school
Former Omaha Corrections employee arrested for alleged relationship with convicted murderer

Latest News

Residents of Columbus and beyond came together at a ministry on Saturday to pack bags of food...
Columbus ministry packs 80,000 meals for Haiti
Sunday High Temperatures
Sunday Forecast: Breezy & seasonally warm end to the week
22-year-old Christopher A. Short of Norfolk
One person arrested after robbery in Valparasio
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office discovered numerous cattle, horses, and other livestock in...
Father, son charged with animal cruelty