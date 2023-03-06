2023 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament Bracket Announced

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Big Ten Conference has announced the full bracket for the 26th Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament presented by TIAA, set to take place March 8-12 at the United Center in Chicago.

All-session and single-session tickets for the 2023 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament are on sale at the United Center box office and online at UnitedCenter.com/2023BigTenTickets. For more information on this year’s tournament, visit the Big Ten Tournament Central page at bigten.org/MBBT.

All 13 games of this year’s Big Ten Tournament will be televised live, with the first, second and quarterfinal round games from Wednesday through Friday broadcast on the Big Ten Network, as well as on the FOX Sports app. The Big Ten Tournament semifinal and championship games will be televised live on CBS and the Paramount+ app.

Purdue (26-5, 15-5 Big Ten) is the No. 1 seed for the 2023 tournament after collecting its 13th outright Big Ten Championship and league-best 25th title overall. Ranked No. 5 in the nation, the Boilermakers have spent 15 consecutive weeks ranked in the AP top five, including seven weeks at No. 1.

Northwestern (21-10, 12-8) earned the No. 2 seed for the tournament after scoring a 65-53 win over Rutgers on the final night of the season. The Wildcats’ 12 Big Ten wins are the most in program history, while their 21 total wins are tied for second in program annuls.

Indiana (21-10, 12-8) claimed the No. 3 seed with a thrilling 75-73 overtime victory over Michigan. The Hoosiers have been ranked among the AP top 25 for 13 of the season’s 16 weeks. The team’s 12 conference wins are its most since the 2015-16 season when the team went 15-3 in Big Ten play.

Michigan State (19-11, 11-8) secured the No. 4 seed after navigating one of the nation’s toughest schedules. Per KenPom.com, the Spartans have faced the nation’s No. 1 toughest slate of opposing offenses in the country, the 14th-toughest slate of opposing defenses and ranks No. 5 overall in strength of schedule.

Each of the tournament’s top four seeds have earned double-byes and will open tournament play in Friday’s quarterfinal round.

The 2023 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, March 8 (First Round)

Game 1 (#12 Wisconsin vs. #13 Ohio State) – 5:30 p.m. CT (BTN)

Game 2 (#11 Nebraska vs. #14 Minnesota) – 25 minutes following Game 1 (BTN)

Thursday, March 9 (Second Round)

Game 3 (#8 Michigan vs. #9 Rutgers) – 11 a.m. CT (BTN)

Game 4 (#5 Iowa vs. Game 1 winner) – 25 minutes following Game 3 (BTN)

Game 5 (#7 Illinois vs. #10 Penn State) – 5:30 p.m. CT (BTN)

Game 6 (#6 Maryland vs. Game 2 winner) – 25 minutes following Game 5 (BTN)

Friday, March 10 (Quarterfinals)

Game 7 (#1 Purdue vs. Game 3 winner) – 11 a.m. CT (BTN)

Game 8 (#4 Michigan State vs. Game 4 winner) – 25 minutes following Game 7 (BTN)

Game 9 (#2 Northwestern vs. Game 5 winner) – 5:30 p.m. CT (BTN)

Game 10 (#3 Indiana vs. Game 6 winner) – 25 minutes following Game 9 (BTN)

Saturday, March 11 (Semifinals)

Game 11 (Game 7 vs. Game 8 winner) – 12 p.m. CT (CBS)

Game 12 (Game 9 vs. Game 10 winner) – 25 minutes following Game 11 (CBS)

Sunday, March 5 (Championship)

Game 13 (Game 11 vs. Game 12 winner) – 2:30 p.m. CT (CBS)

NOTES: All times are approximate and subject to change … BTN games are also available on the FOX Sports app … CBS games is also available on the Paramount+ app … for more information, please visit the tournament web site at (bigten.org/MBBT).

