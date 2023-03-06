Bob and Willie’s Wonderbowl brings mini-bowling to Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - At Bob and Willie’s Wonderbowl, they do bowling a little differently.

Customers can eat, drink and toss a tiny bowling ball down a tiny lane with the aim of smacking against tiny pins.

In the hand, the ball feels like it’s made for a ski ball machine, and the wind-up doesn’t take quite as much force.

“Don’t knock it until you try it,” Ellie Shapiro, a hostess at Bob and Willie’s, said. “It’s a lot of fun. I was kind of like, ‘What is this?’ when I first came in here. But that I played it with my boss, and I had a lot of fun.”

Bob and Willie’s Wonderbowl opened on 84th and Van Dorn Streets in mid-February. There’s also a one-year-old location in downtown Omaha. The owner said the opening in Lincoln is about bringing mini-bowling to a new community and testing the idea in a suburban context.

“The reaction from the community has been super positive,” said Philip Schaffart, owner of Bob and Willie’s Wonderbowl. “It’s been very busy. When you look at the board, you can see that it’s booked all day. So we’ve been pretty much booked all day, all night for the lanes. It’s been going really, really well.”

The rules are just like regular bowling with ball, gutter, pins and a machine that keeps it all running. There are eight lanes in the Lincoln location, and it’s open to all ages.

The owner said, to his knowledge, these locations are the first of their kind in the country that makes mini-bowling the main attraction, and the business even manufactures its own machines.

