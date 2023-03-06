Bob and Willie’s Wonderbowl brings mini-bowling to Lincoln

Bob and Willie's Wonderbowl comes to Lincoln.
By John Grinvalds
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - At Bob and Willie’s Wonderbowl, they do bowling a little differently.

Customers can eat, drink and toss a tiny bowling ball down a tiny lane with the aim of smacking against tiny pins.

In the hand, the ball feels like it’s made for a ski ball machine, and the wind-up doesn’t take quite as much force.

“Don’t knock it until you try it,” Ellie Shapiro, a hostess at Bob and Willie’s, said. “It’s a lot of fun. I was kind of like, ‘What is this?’ when I first came in here. But that I played it with my boss, and I had a lot of fun.”

Bob and Willie’s Wonderbowl opened on 84th and Van Dorn Streets in mid-February. There’s also a one-year-old location in downtown Omaha. The owner said the opening in Lincoln is about bringing mini-bowling to a new community and testing the idea in a suburban context.

“The reaction from the community has been super positive,” said Philip Schaffart, owner of Bob and Willie’s Wonderbowl. “It’s been very busy. When you look at the board, you can see that it’s booked all day. So we’ve been pretty much booked all day, all night for the lanes. It’s been going really, really well.”

The rules are just like regular bowling with ball, gutter, pins and a machine that keeps it all running. There are eight lanes in the Lincoln location, and it’s open to all ages.

The owner said, to his knowledge, these locations are the first of their kind in the country that makes mini-bowling the main attraction, and the business even manufactures its own machines.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Centura defeats Hastings St. Cecilia in the Class D1 NSAA State Girl's Basketball Championship.
SATURDAY: Girls State Basketball scores and highlights
22-year-old Christopher A. Short of Norfolk
One person arrested after robbery in Valparaiso
East Lincoln fire causes over $100,000 in damage
Man shot, woman injured in overnight Omaha shooting
Lincoln Police were called to Prescott Elementary School Friday after a student allegedly...
No charges for parents of student who brought loaded gun to Lincoln elementary school

Latest News

A Omaha-based business, Bob and Willie's Wonderbowl, opened a location in Lincoln in February.
Mini bowling in Lincoln
Vendors from as far as Pennsylvania gathered for the 49th annual Rocky Manginelli Memorial Swap...
Vendors gather for 49th annual Rocky Manginelli Memorial Swap
Monday High Temperatures
Monday Forecast: Cooler, breezy and cloudy
Hastings Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a fire at Sonic in Hastings Sunday morning.
Kitchen fire at Hastings Sonic momentarily closes restaurant