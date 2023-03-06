Department of Health and Human Services says prescribed burning season is underway

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services wants to remind Nebraskans that prescribed burning season is underway in Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma and other states in the region.

DHHS said smoke from the fires can negatively impact the air quality of downwind areas, including Nebraska.

The development of a public advisory system was announced in 2018 by the DHHS and it will activate again this year. Smoke advisories will be issues when conditions make it likely that the smoke from prescribed burning or wildfires could significantly affect air quality in certain parts of Nebraska. The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, DHHS, local health departments and districts, and information provided by multiple sources in the region work together to develop the advisories across the area.

DHHS said large areas of Flint Hills rangeland in Kansas and Oklahoma are burned to conserve and manage grasslands, woodlands, and wetlands. Prescribed burning also takes place on agricultural, Conservation Reserve Program, and public lands in the region. Prescribed burning helps reduce hazardous fuel loads, restore and preserve natural wildlife habitats, provide better forage for cattle, and control invasive plant species. This practice also helps minimize the risk of wildfires and manage rangeland resources.

About 2.4 million acres are burned in the Flint Hills region during a typical year. DHHS said almost 2.1 million acres were burned and Nebraska experienced eight days of moderate air quality due to wind conditions in 2022.

The fuel load is near to slightly above normal this year across the Flint Hills DHHS said. Due to current conditions ranging from abnormally dry to extreme drought throughout the area, it may decrease the number of acres burned this season.

The impact prescribed burning will have on the air quality varies based on the type, size, and location of fires. Impacts from prescribed burning may only last a few hours and wildfire smoke may last a few days.

The DHHS said if state and local agencies determine that smoke is likely to significantly impact the air quality in Nebraska, DHHS and NDEE will issue a joint advisory to share the information with the public. Advisories can be found on the DHHS and NDEE Facebook and Twitter accounts, as well as on their websites.

Nebraskans are urged to protect their health on days when smoke is present in their communities by:

Keeping doors and windows closed and run air conditioners with HEPA filters.

Staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

Limiting or avoiding strenuous outdoor exercise.

People with respiratory or heart-related illnesses should remain indoors.

Contact your doctor if you have symptoms such as chest pain, chest tightness, shortness of breath, or severe fatigue.

According to DHHS, smoke can cause health problems, including burning eyes, runny nose, coughing, and illnesses such as bronchitis. Anyone with respiratory issues, such as asthma or COPD, pre-existing heart or lung diseases, along with children and the elderly may experience worse symptoms.

For current conditions of Nebraska’s air quality, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.