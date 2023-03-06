Gov. Pillen calls for agency to focus on rail safety after multiple derailments

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen is asking the Public Service Commission to refocus efforts on rail safety.

Pillen announced Monday that he’s calling on the agency to “refocus efforts to protect public safety,” citing recent trail derailments in the state.

“The Nebraska Public Service Commission exists to protect public safety, especially in the areas of our state’s railroads, telecommunications, 911 and oil pipelines,” said Pillen. “Recently, there have been multiple railroad derailments in Nebraska while key railroad inspector positions have remained unfilled at the PSC for years. I call on the PSC to refocus on its core duties and remain diligent in bettering rail safety.”

Pillen added that the Public Service Commission has not employed a railroad track safety inspector for 20 years.

Nebraska has seen multiple train derailments in recent years, most recently in February when a Union Pacific freight train derailed near Gothenburg. Officials say 31 train cars carrying coal were involved in the derailment.

The recent derailment wasn’t the first near Gothenburg. In May 2022, 30 cars on a Union Pacific train carrying coal derailed about two miles southeast of Gothenburg.

Earlier in 2021, a BNSF train derailed near Bennet in southeast Lancaster County, affecting 18 cars carrying coal.

Also in 2021, a Union Pacific train derailed in Gibbon and sent 28 cars off the tracks

In 2019 a train derailed in Nebraska City after a trestle collapsed. It sent five cars carrying corn crashing to the ground.

